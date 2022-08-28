Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $88,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $477.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $263.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,422.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

