ImageCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $971.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $21,587.14 and approximately $971.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00230660 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,019,972 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

