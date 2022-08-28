iMe Lab Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $438,158.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 5% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $438,158.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

