Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IPGGF stock opened at 1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.96. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

