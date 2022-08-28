Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of IPGGF stock opened at 1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.96. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 1.38 and a 12-month high of 4.72.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
