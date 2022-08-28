Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $686,099.94 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $686,099.94 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.