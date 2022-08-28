Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Cap of $362.49 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.