Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.77.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

