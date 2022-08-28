Insider Buying: Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Acquires £146,900 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 222 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 123.70 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.53 million and a P/E ratio of 403.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

