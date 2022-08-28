Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 29,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.16. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

