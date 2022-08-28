Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.