Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

INTC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,851,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221,984. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

