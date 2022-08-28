International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.