International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in August

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
Shares of International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. International Zeolite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95.
International Zeolite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Zeolite (IZCFF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.