International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in August

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. International Zeolite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

