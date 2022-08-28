Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111.74 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00030616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $111.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00830215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,542,520 coins and its circulating supply is 255,844,704 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.