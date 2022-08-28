Internxt (INXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165,551.00

Internxt (INXT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005877 BTC on major exchanges. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $165,551.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083822 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internxt

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

