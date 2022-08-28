inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.