inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
Featured Stories
