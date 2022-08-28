Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $17.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.46. 1,777,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.44.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.