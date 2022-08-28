Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

