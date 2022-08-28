Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $516.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $516.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.44.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average of $437.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

