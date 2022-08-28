Inverse Finance (INV) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $89.08 or 0.00443860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00225484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

