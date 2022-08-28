Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
