iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,501 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises approximately 0.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iQIYI by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.94 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.