iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.