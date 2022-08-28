iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

