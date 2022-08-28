iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. 1,023,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

