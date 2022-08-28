iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

