iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the July 31st total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 145,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 302,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.