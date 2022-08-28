iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 105,400.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $8.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.06. 669,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,712. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

