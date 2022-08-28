iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IWR stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

