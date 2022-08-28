Ispolink (ISP) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $380,225.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

