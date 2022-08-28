ITAM Games (ITAM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.66 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

