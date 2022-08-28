Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

