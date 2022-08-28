Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Up 138.5% in August

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,590. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

