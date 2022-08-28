JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

