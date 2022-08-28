Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAC. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

