JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.12

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.12 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 109.90 ($1.33). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,311,629 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,606.67.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.