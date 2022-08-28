Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $384,073.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,872,297 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

