KamPay (KAMPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,842.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KamPay has a market capitalization of $450,473.31 and $111,842.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KamPay has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
KamPay Coin Trading
