Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Sells C$50,720.97 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Barry Dahl sold 15,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$50,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$573,750.93.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Price Performance

Karora Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

