KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE KBH opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.