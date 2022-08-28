Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $6,322.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00154557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

