Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $6,322.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00154557 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009532 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000197 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
