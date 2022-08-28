KeyFi Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $202,942.13 and approximately $54.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826776 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

