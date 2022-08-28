Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Keysight Technologies worth $114,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after acquiring an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

