Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 62.9% in August

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,690. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

