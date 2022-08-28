Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,718,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.