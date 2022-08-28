Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

