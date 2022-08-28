Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Articles

