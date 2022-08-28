Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

KTB traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 442,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

