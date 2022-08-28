Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 5.9 %

KTB traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 442,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile



Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

