Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Koppers Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of KOP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,063. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Koppers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

