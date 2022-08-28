KStarCoin Price Tops $0.0069 (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KStarCoin (KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

