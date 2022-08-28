Lake Street Capital Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $3.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iMedia Brands by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

